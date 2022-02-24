Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Trading Down 1.4%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. 106,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 178,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $86.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

