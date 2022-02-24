Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Reaches $133,969.62

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $133,969.62 and $17,839.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.12 or 0.06682999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,281.07 or 0.99945629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,332,797 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,542 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

