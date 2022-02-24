Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 657 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

