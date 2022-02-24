Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $224.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.