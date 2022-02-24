Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

