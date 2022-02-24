Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $238.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

