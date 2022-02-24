Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $215.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.