Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,044 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $423.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

