fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 914,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 229,337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 68,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 55,672 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV (Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.