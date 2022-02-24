FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$7.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.40-7.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.04. The company had a trading volume of 259,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.59. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $110.12 and a 1-year high of $157.86.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.