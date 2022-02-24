FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $53,172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $40,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after buying an additional 143,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,931. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $109.37 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

