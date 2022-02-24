Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,719.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15.
In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
