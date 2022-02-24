Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

