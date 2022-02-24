Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €53.00 ($60.23) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($96.48) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.83 ($75.94).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €57.80 ($65.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

