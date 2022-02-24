Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen Purchases 50,000 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 153.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

