Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in HomeStreet by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in HomeStreet by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HomeStreet by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HomeStreet Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.