Franklin Resources Inc. Has $572,000 Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 436,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

