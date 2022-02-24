Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 101.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after acquiring an additional 584,794 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in JOYY by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in JOYY by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in JOYY by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $45.45 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $130.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

