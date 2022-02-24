Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,766 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $91,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 322,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 799,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,590 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FOSL stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

