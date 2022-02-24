Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. 626,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

