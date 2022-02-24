Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 2,771.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 40.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.97 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

