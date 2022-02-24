Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.08 billion-$8.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.