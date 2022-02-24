Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.15 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FORR opened at $50.52 on Thursday. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $968.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5,808.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

