Formula One Group (FWONA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Formula One Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

