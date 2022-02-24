Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.13.
Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
