Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.