Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Separately, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter.

HTEC opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

