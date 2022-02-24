Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 38,077 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,077 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,505,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAI opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $89.20 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

