Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

BATS ACWV opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

