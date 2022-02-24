Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITEQ opened at $50.89 on Thursday. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95.

