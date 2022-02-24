Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

