Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $4,330,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $183,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KGRN opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

