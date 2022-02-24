Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.
NYSE FND opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89.
About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Floor & Decor (FND)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.