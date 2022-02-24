Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE FND opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

