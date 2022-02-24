Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $155.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.84% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.69. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 12 month low of $103.59 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Five9 by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,095,000 after buying an additional 143,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Five9 by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,875,000 after buying an additional 286,110 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

