Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $99.97. 65,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,520. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 52-week low of $103.59 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

