Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.69. Five9 has a 1 year low of $103.59 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 143,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

