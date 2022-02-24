FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.62 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.