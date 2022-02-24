FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Insider Howard F. Hambleton Buys 1,472 Shares

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 64,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

