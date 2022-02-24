First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 96,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 94,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.