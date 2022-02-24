FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

MU stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

