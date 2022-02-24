FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,972 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,972 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

