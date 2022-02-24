FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,972 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,972 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.13.
About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
