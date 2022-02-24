FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 107.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 220,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 117.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 264,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 177.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 607,083 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 123.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 105,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Cognex Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.