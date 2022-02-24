Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.63

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.63 and traded as high as C$37.82. Finning International shares last traded at C$36.78, with a volume of 263,442 shares traded.

FTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.30.

Get Finning International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,384.50.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.