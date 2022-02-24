Financial Contrast: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) vs. Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get 36Kr alerts:

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 36Kr and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -60.87% -58.54% -38.22% Advantage Solutions -3.61% -1.63% -0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 36Kr and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advantage Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

36Kr currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 615.99%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.13%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Advantage Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million 0.55 -$42.95 million ($0.74) -1.13 Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion 0.76 -$175.81 million N/A N/A

36Kr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

36Kr has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats 36Kr on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Advantage Solutions (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.