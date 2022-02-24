FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $28,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

FIGS stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.