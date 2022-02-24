Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.440-$1.470 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.63.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $94.40. 324,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

