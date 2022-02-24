Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.44. 84,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.37. The company has a market cap of $345.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,782,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

