Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $9.97 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $470.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $565.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

