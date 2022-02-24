Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $8.22 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,420 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 228,212 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,883. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

