Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $24.43 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after buying an additional 1,802,894 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.