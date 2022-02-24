Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,483. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

